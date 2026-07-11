Manama, Bahrain: A delegation from the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), led by Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB, has successfully concluded a strategic five-day visit to the United Kingdom. Reinforcing the longstanding economic relationship and bilateral ties between Bahrain and the United Kingdom, the visit forms part of Bahrain EDB’s ongoing international outreach programme designed to deepen engagement with investors, businesses, and strategic partners.

Through a series of high-level meetings and roundtables, which brought together industry leaders, family offices, and key stakeholders to explore opportunities for collaboration and investment, the delegation showcased opportunities for investment across the Kingdom’s priority sectors, highlighting the island nation’s role as a gateway to the region and beyond.

In London, Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif met with Lord Jason Stockwood, United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Investment, to discuss opportunities to further strengthen bilateral economic cooperation and investment ties. The meeting focused on identifying new opportunities for collaborations across priority sectors, particularly in light of the recently signed UK-GCC Free Trade Agreement.

As part of the programme, Bahrain EDB hosted four roundtable discussions. The first, organised in collaboration with the Global Diplomacy Institute, brought together healthcare founders and sector leaders to discuss opportunities for growth, market expansion, and investment across the region. The session highlighted Bahrain’s value proposition as a strategic base for companies seeking access to GCC markets. The second invitation-only session, held in partnership with EMIR Intelligence, convened senior executives from the financial services, technology, manufacturing, and tourism sectors. The conversations focused on regional market dynamics, emerging opportunities, and areas for potential collaboration, providing participants with insights into Bahrain’s business environment and sector strengths.

Additionally, a roundtable hosted in collaboration with the Asian Media Group brought together a select group of multisectoral investors to discuss cross-border investment opportunities and the growing UK-GCC economic relationship. In partnership with Campden Wealth, Bahrain EDB hosted a dedicated family office event focused on strengthening existing relationships and exploring new avenues for investment and partnership.

Alongside these engagements, in partnership with the Rashid Equestrian & Horseracing Club (REHC), Bahrain EDB attended the Debenhams July Festival at Newmarket, one of the UK’s leading horse racing events, leveraging the Festival to strengthen relationships with investors as well as showcase the Kingdom’s investment offerings and potential business synergies.

This year marks REHC’s 50th anniversary, where the 2026/2027 racing season signals a major breakthrough for Bahrain’s horseracing landscape in view of the Bahrain International Trophy attaining Group 1 status—the Kingdom’s first race to achieve this distinction. Together with an expanded international racing programme, this achievement further reinforces the island nation’s growing position on the global horseracing stage.

The visit underscores Bahrain EDB’s continued commitment to fostering long-term investment ties between Bahrain and the United Kingdom. It also comes at a significant moment for bilateral and regional economic relations, with growing momentum expected to further strengthen ties and create new opportunities for business collaboration between Bahrain, the UK, and the wider Gulf region.