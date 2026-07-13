MANAMA: Bahrain’s Muath Janahi delivered a standout performance at the Dyno Boulder Jam 2026, qualifying for the finals as one of only six climbers to advance from a field of 59 competitors, before claiming gold in the Men’s Open. The result follows his victory the week prior at a climbing competition in Riyadh, making it back-to-back wins for the Bahraini. Adding to the Kingdom’s haul, Ammar Al Mahari topped the Youth category with equal conviction, completing a remarkable Bahraini double on Saudi soil.

The Dyno Boulder Jam, held at Dyno’s climbing facility in Khobar in collaboration with the Saudi Climbing and Hiking Federation, brought together climbers from more than 10 nationalities — a reflection of the sport’s growing appeal across the region.