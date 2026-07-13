Manama: Zain Business, the B2B arm of Zain Bahrain (BSE: ZAINBH), has announced the successful completion of its advanced Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Extra-Low Voltage (ELV) project with The Indian School Bahrain across its Isa Town and Riffa campuses.

To mark the completion of the project, The Indian School Bahrain hosted a special event to showcase the newly implemented solutions and highlight the school’s enhanced digital learning environment. As part of the project, Zain Business equipped the school with 350 smart interactive screens, transforming traditional classrooms into smart classrooms that support interactive learning, improved collaboration, and digital skill development.

The project also included the enhancement of the school’s ICT and ELV infrastructure, which includes IP-CCTV and improved connectivity between its Isa Town and Riffa campuses. The upgraded infrastructure supports computer labs, libraries, auditoriums, and other key facilities with advanced technologies designed to enhance connectivity, security, and the overall learning experience for students, teachers, and staff.

Zain Business continues to invest in cutting-edge technologies designed to support organizations across sectors in staying competitive and future-ready in an evolving digital landscape.