Manama: Bahrain: Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of innovative Islamic financial solutions for simplifying money matters in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has launched ‘BisB Business’, a dedicated mobile application that enables corporate, institutional and SME customers to manage their daily banking requirements more easily, securely and efficiently. The launch expands the Bank’s digital business banking offering and gives companies faster access to essential services wherever they operate.

Available on smart devices, the application brings cash management, payments and trade finance together in one secure, user-friendly platform. It is designed to serve a broad range of business customers, from SMEs to large corporations, helping them complete transactions, manage financial operations and maintain greater visibility and control over their banking activities.

‘BisB Business’ will become the Bank’s primary mobile application for business banking services and will operate alongside BisB’s web-based corporate banking platform. This gives customers continuous access through their preferred digital channel while maintaining a consistent and secure banking experience.

BisB will support customers as they move to the new application through direct communication, awareness initiatives and tailored guidance, helping ensure a smooth transition and uninterrupted access to services.

Yousif Ali Engineer, Acting Chief Corporate and Institutional Banking Officer at BisB, said: “Businesses increasingly expect banking services to match the speed and flexibility of their daily operations. BisB Business brings essential services together in one secure mobile platform, giving companies greater control over their finances and more time to focus on growth. By serving SMEs and larger institutions through the same streamlined experience, the app strengthens our role as a long-term banking partner and supports Bahrain’s transition towards a stronger digital economy.”

“BisB will continue to enhance the application with additional features and capabilities that simplify banking and deliver greater value to business customers. The launch forms part of the Bank’s continued investment in its digital channels and its role as a long-term banking partner supporting the growth and digital transformation of Bahrain’s business community.”