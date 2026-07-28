Manama: Khaleeji Bank, a leading Islamic bank in Bahrain, has announced its collaboration with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) to launch the Khaleeji Future Leaders Academy. The initiative aims to support school and university students who are “Ajyal” Account customers by developing their leadership, financial and digital skills through an intensive training experience combining practical knowledge, teamwork and direct engagement with the modern business environment.

The Academy’s programme will be held at the BIBF campus and will target 100 male and female students who are “Ajyal” Account customers. The programme has been designed to provide participants with an interactive learning experience featuring practical sessions, workshops, team-building activities and trading simulations, alongside dedicated opportunities for networking and exchanging ideas within a stimulating educational environment.

The Khaleeji Future Leaders Academy programme will address a range of topics aligned with the needs of the new generation, including identifying leadership styles, developing communication skills and building professional relationships, in addition to financial literacy and Sharia principles relating to money management and investment. It will also feature a practical trading simulation and a workshop on artificial intelligence and the role of young people as digital ambassadors capable of keeping pace with rapid technological developments.

“The ‘Ajyal’ Account represents more than a banking product. It is an integrated platform through which we aim to instil sound saving and financial management principles in children and the youth from an early age, help them manage their financial resources consciously and responsibly, and strengthen their independence, self-confidence and readiness for the future,” Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, said.

“The Khaleeji Future Leaders Academy is an extension of this vision, offering a summer training programme for ‘Ajyal’ Account customers under the age of 21. The programme combines knowledge and practical application across leadership, financial planning, investment and digital skills. We are pleased to invite ‘Ajyal’ Account customers and their parents to register and benefit from this enriching educational experience. We also encourage parents who wish to provide their children with this opportunity to open an ‘Ajyal’ Account and benefit from the wide range of advantages it offers.”

“We believe that genuine investment in the Kingdom’s future begins with investing in the potential of its young people. We have therefore been keen to design a training experience that develops their personal and professional skills, while strengthening their sense of initiative, teamwork, communication and problem-solving through practical situations that simulate academic and professional environments,” Fatima Ahmed Al Bin Ali, Head of Human Resources at Khaleeji Bank, said.

“Our collaboration with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance reflects our commitment to building early connections between education and the labour market, while enabling students to understand the skills required for the future. The Khaleeji Future Leaders Academy also helps broaden their awareness of career paths within the financial and technology sectors and encourages them to identify and develop their strengths with confidence and responsibility.”

The “Ajyal” Account, which received the award for Best Banking Account for Youth and Minors in the Kingdom of Bahrain for 2025, provides banking solutions designed for children and young people up to the age of 21. These include the “Ajyal” Savings Account, “Ajyal” Deposit Account and “Ajyal Al Waffer” Account, alongside a range of benefits that encourage saving, investment and the responsible use of banking services.

Through this initiative, Khaleeji Bank reaffirms its commitment to continuing to develop community and banking programmes that respond to the needs of new generations and combine financial education, skills development and future readiness. The Bank also renews its commitment to providing innovative Sharia-compliant solutions that empower customers across different age groups and support their long-term aspirations.

Khaleeji is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients’ ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari’a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies, alongside its community and development initiatives aimed at supporting national talent, empowering youth, and promoting sustainable development in the Kingdom.