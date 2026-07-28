Manama, Bahrain:Zain Bahrain B.S.C., a leading Bahraini provider of innovative technologies and digital lifestyle experience has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Payment International Enterprise (PIE), alongside the launch of a newly developed Self-Service Machine (SSM) across all Zain Bahrain retail outlets in the Kingdom. The initiative further reinforces Zain Bahrain’s commitment to enhancing customer convenience and delivering seamless, innovative digital experiences.

Building on the long-standing collaboration between the two companies and their shared commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric digital solutions, the new generation of self-service machines offers a more advanced and seamless digital in-store experience. The machines provide customers with faster, smarter, and more efficient access to a wide range of essential services, further enhancing the customer experience and elevating the overall level of service provided.

The newly launched Self-Service Machine (SSM) features a fully upgraded interface that delivers a more user-friendly and efficient experience while maintaining customer privacy. Equipped with a larger high-resolution display, the machines offer a smoother and more interactive customer journey. Customers can easily manage a wide range of services through a simplified digital experience, including instant activation of new prepaid and postpaid lines, fiber, home internet and mobile broadband services, number portability from other operators, SIM replacement or conversion to eSIM in cases of loss or damage, in addition to bill payments and line recharges quickly and securely.

“Enhancing the customer experience remains at the heart of everything we do at Zain Bahrain. Through the rollout of our newly developed self-service machines across all retail outlets, we are strengthening our digital touchpoints and providing customers with faster, smarter, and more convenient service options. This initiative reflects our continued commitment to service excellence and delivering an improved retail experience,” Mohammed Marhoon, Zain Bahrain Sr. Director – Consumer Marketing and Sales, said.

“We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Zain Bahrain through the launch of this next generation Self Service Machine, reflecting our shared commitment to delivering smarter and more seamless customer experiences. At PIE, we remain focused on developing intuitive, reliable, and customer centric solutions that simplify everyday interactions and improve service accessibility. Seeing this collaboration come to life across all Zain Bahrain retail outlets reflects the strong synergy between both organizations and our joint vision of using technology to enhance convenience for customers across the Kingdom,” Shabbir Modi, Managing Director at Payment International Enterprise (PIE), said.

The new self-service machines were developed based on Zain Bahrain’s operational insights and customer feedback, aiming to better meet the evolving expectations of customers by offering faster service, improved navigation, and a more user-friendly experience. The machines are available now across all of Zain Bahrain branches.