Manama: stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, welcomed a senior delegation from the Bahrain Space Agency to its headquarters, as part of a strategic visit aimed at showcasing the company’s advanced technologies and its continued role in supporting Bahrain’s digital transformation journey.

During the visit, the Bahrain Space Agency delegates were introduced to stc Bahrain’s state-of-the-art Security Operations Centre (SOC), which is designed to support proactive threat detection, real-time monitoring, incident response, and enhanced digital resilience. The visit provided an opportunity to showcase stc Bahrain’s expertise, advanced technologies across various domains, and ongoing commitment to safeguarding digital infrastructure across the Kingdom.

The visit also reinforced stc Bahrain’s role as a trusted ICT and cybersecurity partner for government entities, enterprises, and national organizations. stc Bahrain remains committed to investing in innovative technologies and capabilities that help strengthen Bahrain’s secure digital ecosystem.

“We were pleased to welcome the Bahrain Space Agency delegation and share insights into the advanced capabilities of our Security Operations Center. This visit reflects the importance of collaboration and knowledge exchange among national organizations in strengthening the Kingdom’s resilient digital ecosystem,” Khalid Al Osaimi, Chief Executive Officer at stc Bahrain, said.

“We appreciate stc Bahrain for hosting the Agency’s delegation and providing the opportunity to explore its latest cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions. This visit reflects the Bahrain Space Agency’s commitment to strengthening knowledge exchange with national institutions and adopting best practices that support its readiness to meet the evolving requirements of the space sector,” Dr. Mohamed E. AlAseeri, Chief Executive Officer of the Bahrain Space Agency (BSA), said.