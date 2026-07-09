Manama, Bahrain – [09/07/2026]: Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of innovative Islamic financial solutions for simplifying money matters in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of its latest “Athr” Summer Internship Programme. The initiative reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to developing young Bahraini talent and equipping university students with practical experience that supports their confident transition into the labour market.

This year’s programme will welcome 52 interns, signifying a 120% increase from the previous edition. This growth reflects the continued success of Athr and the rising demand for structured workplace learning opportunities that allow students to gain direct exposure to the banking sector. Over the course of two months, participants will undertake comprehensive training across various departments within BisB, giving them first-hand insight into banking operations, business functions, and the wider corporate environment.

The name “Athr” was chosen in alignment with BisB’s sustainability slogan, “A Lasting Impact,” symbolising the Bank’s view that investing in people is a cornerstone of sustainable practices. BisB believes that the programme’s true value lies not only in the knowledge and experience provided to the interns, but also in the contribution they bring to the workplace. In this way, the initiative becomes a mutual learning journey with enduring benefits for both participants and the Bank.

Through Athr, interns will have the opportunity to apply their academic knowledge to real projects under the guidance of experienced professionals. The programme is designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and practical application by developing participants’ technical, analytical, and professional capabilities, while strengthening their communication, collaboration, and critical thinking skills. It also aims to deepen their understanding of workplace culture, professional ethics and the standards expected within the financial services sector.

By the end of the programme, participants are expected to gain direct experience using banking systems, tools, and processes, while building greater confidence in managing workplace responsibilities independently.

“Investing in Bahrain’s youth is an investment in the future of the banking sector and the national economy as a whole. Through Athr, we aim to provide students with a high-quality training experience that will have a tangible impact on their career paths. By connecting academic knowledge with practical exposure, the programme enables attendees to acquire the skills and experience needed to succeed in today’s rapidly changing professional environment. This year’s expanded edition demonstrates our continued focus on developing national capabilities and providing a platform where the youth can build the confidence, acumen, and mindset to support the progress of Bahrain’s financial sector and the Kingdom’s broader development ambitions,” Fatema AlAlawi, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, said.

“Athr allows students to prepare for life after university by allowing them to apply what they have learned in a real workplace setting. Our focus is to deliver a training experience that enriches their knowledge, enhances their readiness for the job market, and leaves a positive impact on their future careers. We believe that engaging young talent at the early stages of their professional journey is essential to building a qualified national workforce capable of meeting the evolving needs of the financial sector,” Afnan Ahmed Saleh, Chief Human Resources Officer at BisB, added.

The launch of Athr forms part of BisB’s broader strategy to develop human capital and strengthen its role in preparing qualified nationals with the competencies required to keep pace with rapid changes prevalent across the banking industry. The initiative also aligns with the Bank’s institutional focus on supporting sustainable development and contributing to a knowledge-based national economy driven by innovation.