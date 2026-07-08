Manama: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is urging clients to join “Al Waffer Club” and increase their balances before the deadline to qualify for the exceptional raffle scheduled for July 15, 2026. The last day to take advantage of this opportunity is July 10, 2026, offering one fortunate Client a grand cash prize of BD50,000.

Eligibility for this exceptional raffle requires raising the balance to a minimum of BD5,000 to join the “Al Waffer Club”, besides investing an additional amount of at least BD5,000 during the offer period, which runs until July 10, 2026. This grants clients the chance to qualify for this exclusive prize, which reflects Khaleeji’s commitment to rewarding clients who are keen to grow their savings, thus providing added value that enhances their banking experience.

This July also holds special significance for “Al Waffer” Account holders, as the opportunities extend beyond this special “Al Waffer Club” raffle to include the highly anticipated July Grand Prize, amounting to USD250,000. Clients continue to qualify for this prize until July 31, 2026, giving them an additional chance to win one of the largest savings prizes in the Kingdom.

The “Al Waffer” Account is one of the leading savings solutions offered by Khaleeji Bank. This year, it includes four Grand Prizes of USD250,000 each, in addition to three Grand Prizes of USD1 million each, to be raffled in December. There are also monthly prizes for members of the “Al Waffer Club” and “Ajyal Al Waffer” program, giving clients multiple chances to win throughout the year while promoting a culture of saving within an Islamic banking framework compliant with Shari’a Principles.

“This exceptional ‘Al Waffer Club’ raffle reflects our commitment to rewarding clients who continue to grow their savings and benefit from the exclusive benefits offered by the club. We encourage clients to take advantage of the remaining days before the 10th July deadline and seize this exceptional opportunity to win a cash prize worth BD50,000,” Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, said.

“July offers even more exciting opportunities for ‘Al Waffer’ Account holders, as this special ‘Al Waffer Club’ raffle coincides with the ongoing qualification period for the ‘Al Waffer’ July Grand Prize of USD250,000. This reflects Khaleeji’s commitment to providing a comprehensive savings system that offers clients rewarding prizes and renewed opportunities to achieve their financial goals, alongside an innovative banking experience built on trust and added value.”

The “Al Waffer” Account allows clients to enter raffles for every BD25 deposited, with just a minimum opening balance of BD50. Clients can further increase their chances of winning prizes by maintaining their balances and benefiting from the double points system, subject to Terms & Conditions. Opening an account or topping up balances is convenient through the “Khaleeji Mobile App” or at any of the bank’s branches.

Khaleeji Bank is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients’ ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari’a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies, alongside its community and development initiatives aimed at supporting national talent, empowering the youth, and promoting sustainable development in the Kingdom.