Manama: As part of the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of public services and re-engineer procedures, the Survey and Land Registration Bureau (SLRB) has upgraded its Private Surveying Offices Management Service. The new digital service automates the management of private surveying offices, replacing manual processes with a digital workflow management system to improve efficiency and accelerate service delivery.

The upgraded service enables private surveying offices to manage their applications electronically, from submission and tracking through to receiving the required surveying certificates and maps.

Under the enhanced service, the processing time has been reduced from five working days to just one working day. The service procedures have also been streamlined from four main stages to two by enabling transactions to be sent to surveying offices electronically and allowing survey work to be completed through the digital system. As a result, the service is now fully automated, with application steps reduced from four to a maximum of two, improving procedural efficiency and expediting request processing.

Bassem bin Yaqoub Al Hamer, President of the SLRB, said that the enhancement of the Private Surveying Offices Management Service reflects the bureau’s continued efforts to develop government services through business process re-engineering, in line with the government’s digital transformation agenda and its commitment to improving the efficiency of public services by simplifying procedures, accelerating request processing, and delivering higher-quality services.

He added that the upgraded service strengthens the bureau’s partnership with the private sector, represented by private surveying offices, which serve as key partners in carrying out surveying activities. The integrated electronic system enables offices to manage and monitor their work more efficiently, enhancing the speed of service delivery, increasing transparency, and providing real-time tracking of applications and implementation stages. This contributes to improving the quality of outputs, streamlining workflows, and supporting the efficiency of the real estate sector.

As part of the government’s ongoing programme to develop and re-engineer public services, more than 1,300 government services have been documented, translated and published. Of these, 800 services have undergone development and process re-engineering across various government sectors, based on proposals and feedback received through the national suggestions and complaints system, Tawasul, investor feedback, and secret shopper reports evaluating government services. The programme has also included the introduction of guidance manuals and service level agreements to improve procedural efficiency, enhance service quality, strengthen the customer experience, and support the government’s digital transformation journey.