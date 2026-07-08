Geneva: Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), met Pedro Manuel Moreno, Acting Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in Geneva.

The meeting discussed cooperation between the GCC and UNCTAD and ways to further develop it across trade and economic domains.

The GCC Secretary General reviewed joint GCC customs efforts and their role in strengthening economic integration among GCC states. He also referred to future economic initiatives planned by the GCC.

The Acting Secretary General of UNCTAD commended the efforts of GCC states to secure and strengthen supply chains amid the current regional situation.

The two sides discussed proposals to hold workshops on customs related matters, exchange expertise, organise training courses in trade and the blue economy, and hold joint events.

They also reviewed the latest regional and international developments and their implications for economic and trade sectors, particularly freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and supply chain challenges.