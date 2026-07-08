Manama: The board of directors of Bapco Energies reiterated its role in supporting the Kingdom of Bahrain’s long-term economic development and energy security, underlining the group’s commitment to creating lasting value for its stakeholders.

This came as His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs and Chairman of Bapco Energies, chaired the group’s Board of Directors meeting for the second quarter of 2026, and during the meeting, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad briefed the board on his recent visit to the United States, during which he held talks with Chris Wright, United States Secretary of Energy, to discuss cooperation in the energy sector and the impact of the regional conflict on the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Bapco Energies Group.

The board reviewed the group’s financial and operational performance and approved Bapco Energies’ audited financial statements for the year ended 2025. It also endorsed the group’s consolidated adjusted budget for 2026 in support of its strategic objectives.

Mark Thomas, Bapco Energies Group Chief Executive Officer, presented an update on the group’s performance, key growth indicators and progress on major strategic initiatives, including the Bapco Modernisation Project and Bapco Upstream projects.