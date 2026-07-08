Manama: The Arab War Risks Insurance Syndicate (AWRIS) successfully concluded its 46th Annual General Assembly (AGM), held on 2 July 2026 at The Ritz-Carlton, Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain. Held in a hybrid format, the AGM gathered more than 40 members representing 15 Arab countries and with overall participation reaching 81.30% of its membership. This included senior representatives from the region’s leading insurance and reinsurance companies, who undertook a full review of Syndicate’s performance for the year 2025 and its future direction.

During the meeting, members reviewed and approved the Technical Board’s annual report and the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025. AWRIS delivered strong financial performance for the year, with net premiums rising by 22.4% and net profit increasing by 20.6% compared with the previous year. Results were further supported by improved investment returns — a 3.1% increase in return on investment — alongside the effective control of expenses. These results reflect the Syndicate’s continued financial strength, disciplined underwriting approach, and effective investment strategy.

The Assembly also approved several key items on its agenda, including the discharge of the Technical Board, the admission of new member companies — further expanding AWRIS’s membership base to more than 200 insurance and reinsurance companies across the Arab region. The meeting also saw the appointment of the Syndicate’s external auditor for the 2026 financial year. Members additionally elected the Technical Board for the coming term 2026 – 2029 comprising of: Dr. Ali Al Wazaney – Chairman, Sultan Alkhomashi, Vice Chairman and members: Alaa El-Zoheiry, Dr. Abdullah Sultan, Fateh Bekdash, Lamia Ben Mahmoud, Enas Fouad Naguib, Ali Al-Hendal and Jassim Ali Al-Moftah.

The Syndicate’s financial resilience was further underscored by AM Best, which, for the fourth consecutive year, has affirmed AWRIS’s strong ratings with a stable outlook, highlighting its financial solidity and sound underwriting practices.

AWRIS extends its sincere appreciation to all members for their continued trust and strong participation, reflecting their strong confidence and commitment to the Syndicate. Together with its members, AWRIS looks forward to building on the momentum of this year’s Assembly to further strengthen its war-risks insurance capabilities, deepen regional cooperation, and continue delivering value to its members across the Arab region.