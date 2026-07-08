Manama: The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) in a statement said that it had intercepted and destroyed Iranian missiles and drones in the wee hours on Tuesday.

“Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through missile and drone attacks targeting civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” the BDF in a statement, said.

The General Command said that the Bahrain Defence Force’s air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed a number of the treacherous Iranian aerial attacks.

The General Command confirmed that all its services and units are at the highest levels of readiness and full defensive preparedness.

It urged the public to exercise caution regarding any unfamiliar or suspicious objects resulting from attacks and to avoid approaching or handling them.

The General Command said that personnel of the Royal Field Engineering Unit remain on full alert to safely handle and neutralise such objects, ensuring the safety of all citizens and residents.

The General Command stressed that the deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law.

The General Command expressed pride in the advanced combat readiness and high vigilance demonstrated by its personnel in carrying out their national duties to defend the Kingdom and safeguard its achievements.