Manama: Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, stressed the need for a continued co-operation between the MOIC and the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry for improving the business climate as well as achieving the national goals of the economic development and sustainable economic growth.

This came, as the Joint Economic Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the Bahrain Chamber held its 51st meeting, marking the committee’s first session following the formation of the chamber’s new Board of Directors.

The meeting was co-chaired by Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, and Nabeel Khalid Kanoo, Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber, with officials from both sides in attendance.

The minister welcomed the chamber’s new board, reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to strengthening institutional cooperation with the private sector. He highlighted the committee’s role in enhancing coordination between the public and private sectors to support the commercial sector, improve the business environment, and advance Bahrain’s economic development goals.

Kanoo expressed appreciation for the ministry’s continued support and commitment to maintaining constructive dialogue with the private sector. He said the committee serves as a key platform for discussing priority economic issues, developing practical solutions to enhance the competitiveness of the business environment, and supporting private sector growth.

The committee reviewed agenda items and followed up on the implementation of recommendations and initiatives agreed at previous meetings to ensure the continuity and effectiveness of joint efforts.