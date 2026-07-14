Manama: His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, who chaired the weekly Cabinet Meeting at Gudaibiya Palace, extended its condolences and heartfelt sympathies to HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of Qatar, following the passing of HH the father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who dedicated his life to serving his people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and championing their causes.

The Cabinet condemned the continued Iranian hostile aggression targeting the Kingdom’s territory, as well as the wider GCC states and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The Cabinet emphasised that the continued hostile Iranian aggression, which targeted civilians, residents and infrastructure, constitutes a flagrant violation of the Kingdom’s sovereignty, international law, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), as well as a breach of the commitments made by Iran under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

The Cabinet stressed that the recurrence of these attacks will not deter the Kingdom’s resolve or the steadfastness of its people. The cabinet went on to reaffirm Bahrain’s right, under international law, to defend its sovereignty and security.

The Cabinet affirmed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s full solidarity with its allies targeted by Iranian attacks in safeguarding their security and the safety of their citizens and residents.

The Cabinet also underscored the importance of the international community’s role in curbing such attacks, given that they constitute a flagrant violation of international law. The Cabinet stressed the need to safeguard the international rule of law while protecting global navigation and ensuring the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz in a manner that ensures the uninterrupted flow of global trade and preserves the security and stability of vital maritime corridors.

The Cabinet expressed its pride and appreciation for the Bahrain Defence Force, the National Guard, the Ministry of Interior, and all military, security, and civil authorities for their efforts and high-level of readiness in defending the Kingdom.

The Cabinet then congratulated the leadership, government, and people of the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of Union Pledge Day, observed annually on July 18, commending the UAE’s continued progress and development across various sectors.

The Cabinet strongly condemned the terrorist plots targeting the security and stability of the Kingdom of Morocco, commending the vigilance and efficiency of the Moroccan security and intelligence services in thwarting these criminal plots.

The Cabinet welcomed the US President’s announcement to initiate the removal of the Syrian Arab Republic from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, condemning the two heinous terrorist bombings that targeted the Syrian capital, Damascus, and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

The Cabinet also reviewed the labour market indicators for the second quarter of 2026, in line with the commitments made with the Legislative Authority during discussions on the State Budget for the Fiscal Years 2025-2026, and as part of the implementation of the National Labour Market Plan (2023-2026).

The indicators pointed to steady progress toward the annual employment and training targets. By Q2, employment of Bahrainis had reached 43% of the 25,000 target, integration of new Bahraini entrants had reached 33% of the 10,000 target, and training had reached 40.5% of the 15,000 target.