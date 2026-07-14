Manama: His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa who held talks with Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, commended Egypt’s pivotal role in the Middle East, describing it as a key pillar of regional security and stability. He also praised the supportive positions of the Arab Republic of Egypt, under the leadership of HE President El Sisi, and its solidarity with Bahrain, in addition to its backing for the measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its sovereignty, security, stability, and the safety of its citizens.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and a number of ministers attended the meeting.

At the outset of the meeting, His Majesty welcomed HE the Egyptian President to the Kingdom, noting that the visit reflects the strength of the longstanding and close bilateral relations between the two countries and the shared commitment of their leaderships to continued communication, coordination and consultation on regional developments.

His Majesty and HE President El Sisi reviewed regional and international developments of mutual interest, particularly the latest developments in the region and their implications for regional security and stability and exchanged views on the efforts being made to address them.

President El Sisi renewed Egypt’s condemnation of the ongoing Iranian aggression against the territory of the Kingdom of Bahrain, describing it as a violation of state sovereignty and international law and norms, and a threat to international peace and security.

His Majesty and the Egyptian President also underscored the importance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, which strongly condemned and called for the immediate cessation of all Iranian attacks against the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, demanded the immediate and unconditional end to any provocation or threats against neighbouring countries, and emphasised the inherent right of the GCC states and Jordan to defend themselves against Iranian attacks.

The two leaders further stressed the utmost importance of halting Iran’s threats to disrupt freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, considering that is a vital international waterway for global energy supplies and trade. They noted that such threats contravene international law, including the Law of the Sea, and stressed that safeguarding maritime routes is a shared international responsibility requiring collective regional and global cooperation.

His Majesty and HE President El Sisi affirmed their commitment to continuing consultation on various issues in light of the common challenges facing the region.

The two sides concluded by expressing pride in the longstanding historical ties between Bahrain and Egypt and their mutual commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation across all fields in a manner that serves the interests of both countries and fulfils the aspirations of their two peoples.

His Majesty later hosted a luncheon in honour of HE President El Sisi and the accompanying delegation.