MANAMA: As part of its ongoing commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles and corporate social responsibility (CSR), Midal Cables has concluded a corporate branding competition in collaboration with the American University of Bahrain (AUBH), providing students with a unique opportunity to showcase their creativity by developing concepts for the company’s future corporate identity.

The competition challenged students to develop an integrated corporate branding concept for Midal Cables, providing them with an opportunity to apply their academic knowledge to a real business project while showcasing their creativity, innovation and design thinking.

Following a comprehensive evaluation by a joint judging committee, Ms. Yasmeen A. Rahman Ahmed, a graduate of AUBH’s College of Media and Design, was announced as the winner for presenting the concept that best demonstrated creativity, practicality, brand consistency and the ability to support Midal Cables’ future branding and communication initiatives.

“At Midal Cables, we believe that investing in young talent is an investment in the future. Through partnerships with leading academic institutions such as the American University of Bahrain, we are creating meaningful opportunities for students to apply their knowledge, gain practical experience and contribute fresh perspectives to real business challenges. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting education, innovation and sustainable community development as part of our ESG strategy,” Khalid A. Latif, Group Chief Executive Officer of Midal Cables, while commenting on the initiative, said.

“This competition highlights the importance of collaboration between academic institutions and the business community in providing students with practical learning experiences that allow them to apply the knowledge and skills gained in the classroom to real-world projects. We are proud of the creativity demonstrated by our graduate Yasmeen A. Rahman Ahmed and all participating students, and we value Midal Cables’ commitment to involving students in initiatives that strengthen their skills and enhance their readiness for future careers,” Dr. Amal Al Awadhi, Dean of Students at the American University of Bahrain, said.

The collaboration forms part of Midal Cables’ wider CSR and ESG programmes, which focus on strengthening partnerships with educational institutions, empowering future professionals and supporting initiatives that contribute to knowledge sharing, innovation and long-term community development. The company congratulated Ms. Yasmeen A. Rahman Ahmed on her achievement and extended its appreciation to all participating students and the American University of Bahrain for their valuable partnership in making the initiative a success.