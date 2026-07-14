Manama: The Organizing Committee of the “Bahrainna.. Ahd wa Walaa” Integrated National Sports Festival has officially announced that Fakhro Restaurants Company (McDonald’s Bahrain) as part of their social responsibility platform (Waadna) has joined as a Strategic Partner for the major national event scheduled for Summer 2026. The festival, which features a wide array of activities and competitions, will be hosted at Al-Nasser Sports Club.

This strategic partnership bolsters the preparations for what is considered the largest national initiative of its kind. The festival is designed to attract participants and youth from all governorates across the Kingdom, aiming to foster values of loyalty and national belonging through the “Sports and Youth Portal.” McDonald’s Bahrain will provide integrated support to ensure the success of the organizational operations for this gathering.

“We are proud, through our community service platform, Waadna,to be part of this leading national event that draws youth talent from across the Kingdom. Our support for the ‘Bahrainna.. Ahd wa Walaa’ festival at Al-Nasser Club stems from our firm commitment to our national responsibility toward the community, and our dedication to supporting initiatives that enhance unity and cohesion among all members of society in a positive sporting environment,” Ahmad Jassim, General Manager of Fakhro Restaurants (McDonald’s Bahrain), said.

From its side, the Organizing Committee expressed its deep appreciation for the significant strategic support provided by McDonald’s Bahrain, noting that this step opens broad horizons for further partnerships with the private sector. The Committee added: “The hosting of the festival at Al-Nasser Sports Club, alongside world-class strategic partners, reflects the collective synergy to deliver a national event that attracts thousands of participants and residents from all over the Kingdom. We invite all national institutions to contribute to this festival as we collectively present an honorable model for supporting youth and sports.”

The “Bahrainna.. Ahd wa Walaa” Festival Summer 2026 will feature a diverse range of sports tournaments, art workshops, and national competitions dedicated to children and youth. The event will be supported by intensive media and youth coverage, aiming to reach every household in the Kingdom of Bahrain.