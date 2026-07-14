MUHARRAQ: Al Hilal Healthcare Group held a formal Loyalty Pledge signing ceremony at its headquarters, bringing together senior corporate leadership, medical professionals, members of the marketing team, and employees from various departments across Al Hilal Healthcare Group to reaffirm their unwavering loyalty and allegiance to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The ceremony reflected the group’s commitment to national values, institutional responsibility, and its continued dedication to supporting the Kingdom of Bahrain’s healthcare development and serving the wider community.

The event was attended by Dr. Sharath Chandran, Chief Executive Officer; Asif Mohammed, Vice President Business & Strategy; CA Sahal Jamaludheen, Finance Manager; and Dr. Amer Alderazi, Consultant General Surgery (Bariatric Surgery) and Group Head of Medical Services.

Through the signing of the official Loyalty Pledge, members of Al Hilal Healthcare Group expressed their commitment to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and reaffirmed their dedication to contributing to the advancement of Bahrain’s healthcare sector. The occasion highlighted the organisation’s values of unity, loyalty, responsibility, and excellence, reflecting its role as a responsible healthcare institution aligned with the Kingdom’s vision and national aspirations.

“At Al Hilal Healthcare Group, our family of more than 1,200 professionals represents over 15 diverse nationalities, yet we beat with a single heart dedicated to care. On this cherished national occasion, we proudly sign the Pledge of Allegiance and Loyalty, reaffirming our deep-rooted belonging to this noble land. Under the benevolent leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and with the valued guidance of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Bahrain has shown the world that human harmony is our greatest strength,” Dr. Sharath Chandran, Chief Executive Officer of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, said.

By signing this pledge, we renew our absolute commitment to the Kingdom’s visionary future. We believe that a healthy nation is prosperous. Through mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and tireless dedication to the health of our community , we will continue to put people first, ensuring that loyalty, harmony, and compassionate care remain the enduring foundations of our service to Bahrain.”