Manama: Zain Bahrain is proud to be named among Al Bilad newspaper’s “Top 50 Most Powerful Bahraini Companies” for the fifth consecutive year, a significant recognition that underscores its sustained market leadership, strong business performance, and pivotal role in advancing Bahrain’s economic growth and digital transformation.

This recognition reinforces Zain Bahrain’s position as a leading technology and telecommunications provider, driven by an unwavering commitment to operational excellence, customer-centric innovation, and the advancement of Bahrain’s digital economy. It also reflects the company’s continued leadership in network performance, having maintained its standing as Bahrain’s most awarded telecommunications network and being ranked the Kingdom’s best for coverage, service quality, and overall gaming experience in Opensignal’s latest Mobile Network Experience Awards report, issued in November 2025.These achievements reflect Zain Bahrain’s sustained investment in expanding network capacity, modernizing its digital and telecommunications infrastructure, and enhancing network performance to deliver advanced, reliable, and seamless connectivity to customers across the Kingdom.

Beyond its technological leadership, the company remains committed to strengthening Bahrain’s workforce, maintaining a 92.9% Bahrainization rate and advancing national talent through high-quality career opportunities, targeted capability building, and a highly skilled Bahraini workforce equipped to shape the future of the Kingdom’s technology and telecommunications sector.

The ceremony was attended by Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce and first vice-chairman of the BCCI, Yousif Salahuddin Ebrahim, alongside a distinguished group of private-sector leaders and decision-makers. The event highlighted the achievements of leading Bahraini companies across various sectors.