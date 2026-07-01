Abu Dhabi, UAE: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, launched its inaugural flight to Dhaka on 26 June, operating a sold-out B777 to the capital of Bangladesh. The route strengthens trade and cargo connectivity across the South Asia corridor and responds to sustained demand for both passenger travel and logistics between the UAE and Bangladesh.

EY382 departed Abu Dhabi at 22:00 on 26 June, arriving into Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka, the following morning. The new service operates four times weekly; operated by Etihad’s Boeing 777 aircraft, each flight offers 28 lie-flat Business and 374 Economy seats, with substantial widebody belly-hold capacity to support growing cargo volumes alongside passenger demand.

“Our first flight to Dhaka departing fully booked speaks to the strength of the bond between the UAE and Bangladesh, and to the sustained demand we’re seeing across both passenger and cargo segments on this route. The UAE is home to one of the largest Bangladeshi communities in the world, and this service is a direct link for the families who call both countries home, as well as a gateway for the Bangladeshi diaspora across the GCC, North America and the UK travelling via Abu Dhabi,” Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, said.

Beyond passenger demand, the route’s widebody belly-hold capacity supports the movement of cargo for Bangladesh’s globally significant garment and textile sector. Bangladesh continues to see strong economic growth underpinned by this industry, and the new capacity gives exporters improved, reliable access to markets across the Middle East, Europe and North America, with Abu Dhabi serving as a key gateway between South Asia and Etihad’s expanding global network.

Guests travelling via Abu Dhabi can take advantage of Etihad’s stopover programme, which allows passengers to break up their journey and explore the UAE capital before continuing on. Visitors can experience Abu Dhabi’s many cultural landmarks, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi and the recently opened Zayed National Museum, alongside its award-winning beaches, dining and waterfront attractions, before connecting onward across Etihad’s growing global network.

With Dhaka now part of the network, Etihad continues to strengthen its presence across South Asia, building on routes that connect the region’s communities and industries to the world through Abu Dhabi.