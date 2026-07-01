Manama: HE Nawaf bin Mohammed Al Maawda, Minister of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments and Chairman of the Islamic Endowments Affairs Council, said that the commendation of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the government’s efforts, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, during the commemoration of Ashoora, and for providing the necessary preparations and facilities to ensure the success of the occasion, reflects His Majesty’s vision of promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence and religious freedoms, while reinforcing Bahrain’s national unity and social cohesion.

The Justice Minister noted that the successful observance of Ashoora reflects the national principles established by the Kingdom under the leadership of HM the King and underscores Bahrain’s commitment to providing a suitable environment for religious rituals to be observed with ease, while safeguarding religious freedoms and respecting sectarian diversity.

Minister Al Maawda added that the government’s efforts, led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, contributed to enhancing coordination across government entities and ensuring all requirements for the successful observance of Ashoora were in place. He noted that these efforts reflect the government’s commitment to mobilising resources and coordinating across authorities to provide the best services to citizens and residents.

He commended the efforts of the Ministry of Interior, under the supervision of General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior, and the security and community services it provided. He also commended the role of the Ministry of Health in delivering healthcare and preventive services, as well as the efforts of all relevant government entities and civil society organisations in overseeing the organisational and service aspects that contributed to the success of Ashoora.

The Justice Minister also commended the collective efforts of ministries, institutions and relevant authorities, alongside the cooperation of religious scholars, religious scholars, Maatam leaders, organising committees and volunteers. He affirmed that this reflects the awareness and national responsibility demonstrated across society and reinforces Bahrain’s position as a homeland of tolerance and coexistence and an oasis of security and stability.