MANAMA, Bahrain: Zain Group, a leading regional TechCo has been awarded a 25-year license (20 years plus an extendable five-years), to operate a mobile telecom network in the Syrian Arab Republic.

This milestone follows a rigorous and highly competitive tender process for the existing MTN network, conducted by the country’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCOT), that encompassed comprehensive technical and financial evaluations, in which Zain secured the award with the most competitive and fully compliant bid for a total of USD 747 million.

Zain will establish a new operating entity in Syria in which the Group will hold a 75% stake and a Syrian government entity will hold 25%. The targeted commercial launch for the Zain Syria brand is expected in Q1 2027, subject to completion of all regulatory and license conditions.

During a six-month transition handover period, the Zain team will work closely with the Syrian MCOT and the MTN team in supporting the improvement and continuity of services for the current 6.3 million customer base.

The license marks Zain’s entry as the second operator into one of the Levant’s most promising markets, underpinned by a young population and rising demand for high quality mobile and data services for individuals and businesses, given the improving socio-economic conditions.

As part of the award, the Zain Syria entity will invest more than USD 800 million to expand and modernize the network with 5G network and other Ai-powered digital technologies over the next decade. This will be funded through the financial resources generated from the Syrian operation. Zain Group’s technical, investment and operational expertise will ensure efficient capital deployment, accelerate network development and enhance service quality and performance.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic and Abdulsalam Haykal, Minister of Communications and Information Technology and his team for conducting a transparent, professional and rigorous tender process. Their confidence in Zain is a responsibility we embrace with the highest level of commitment. The Zain Group Board and executive management are fully committed to building a modern, reliable network that supports Syria’s digital transformation and delivers high quality telecom and digital services to the Syrian community.”

“Guided by the directives and wise vision of H.H The Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, we reaffirm our firm belief in the importance of strengthening Arab cooperation and advancing development and investment initiatives that foster stability and prosperity across the region, while reinforcing the foundations of sustainable development for generations,” Al-Kharafi added.

“I was honored to meet with President of Syria, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, during which I emphasized that Zain’s entry into the Syrian market represents more than a strategic business expansion; it reflects our deep confidence in Syria’s future, the capabilities of its people, and its development ambitions. I also conveyed Zain Group’s commitment to being a true partner in supporting Syria’s digital transformation and economic growth through investing in local talent, advancing digital infrastructure, and support for SMEs and government entities through advanced AI-powered digital solutions that will serve generations to come.”

“We are confident in Syria’s economic recovery and long-term prospects. Zain’s entry into the market, alongside the operation’s committed CAPEX investment over the coming decade, reflects this confidence. This expansion strengthens our presence in the Levant, reinforces longstanding Kuwaiti Syrian ties, and enhances regional connectivity by enabling cross-border digital services that leverage Zain’s regional footprint and technological capabilities.”

“Guided by our ‘4WARD Progress with Purpose’ corporate strategy and our purpose of creating ‘Better Lives and Lasting Connections’, we look forward to welcoming the people of Syria into Zain’s Wonderful World and becoming a trusted partner in the country’s digital transformation and socio-economic progress.”

“Established Zain entities such as ZainTECH, Zain Omantel International (ZOI), our fintech platforms and other digital businesses will extend their services to the country. In parallel, financial support and innovation-driven initiatives will be implemented to foster the Syrian entrepreneurial startup ecosystem. This approach underscores Zain’s commitment to creating long-term value that extends beyond telecom and contributes meaningfully to the country’s digital development.”

“We are confident that this expansion will enhance shareholder value through an expanded customer base and increased revenues, driven by synergies with neighboring markets, while reinforcing Zain’s position as a leading regional TechCo on the global stage,” Al Kharafi, added.