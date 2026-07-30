MANAMA: Farnborough International Airshow 2026 convened the world of aerospace, defence and space to shape the future of flight. The show welcomed 141,580 trade and public visitors, a show-on-show increase of 41%, and nearly double 2022’s attendance, providing the stage for commercial deals worth over $84.7 billion.

Across five days, leaders from government, manufacturers, investors, start-ups, academia, media and future talent from 136 countries gathered at the birthplace of British Aviation. Boeing, Airbus, Embraer, LEAP and Pratt & Whitney led the commercial announcements, while the likes of BAE Systems, MBDA and Anduril Industries unveiled new defence technologies. In total, 353 firm commercial aircraft orders have been placed alongside 904 firm engine orders.

In a global first, Vertical Aerospace made history by completing the first public electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) flight at Farnborough International Airshow, switching from helicopter mode to aeroplane mode and back again. Fursn Al Emarat – UAE National Air Display Team also made their Farnborough debut with their renowned seven-jet aerial display.

The airshow also provided an important forum for government and industry engagement, with attendance from the newly formed government including Wes Streeting MP, Secretary of State for Defence; Kanishka Narayan MP, Minister of State (Minister for Artificial Intelligence); and Jonathan Reynolds MP, Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade.

Pioneers of Tomorrow sold-out ahead of the event and once again placed future talent at the centre of the airshow, with thousands of members of the public welcomed through the gates on Friday 24 July. Through careers activity, live demonstrations and opportunities to meet employers and educators, the dedicated programme inspired young people to explore pathways into aerospace, engineering and STEM, while helping industry engage directly with its future workforce.

“Farnborough International Airshow 2026 has once again shown what can be achieved when the global aerospace community comes together with purpose. Across the week, we have seen business getting done, partnerships strengthened, and ideas turned into action, all against the backdrop of an industry focused on innovation and long-term progress,” Discussing the success of the show, Gareth Rogers, CEO of Farnborough International, said.

“From the organisations defining aerospace today to the pioneers building its future, the energy across the show has been exceptional. We are proud to provide a platform that drives commercial success, supports international collaboration and inspires the next generation. It has been a privilege to welcome the industry to Farnborough, and we look forward to building on the momentum created here.”

Farnborough International Airshow returns to the industry calendar 17-21 July 2028 at Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre, Hampshire, UK.