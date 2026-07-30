Manama: A high-powered delegation from the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), led by Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB, has successfully concluded a strategic four-day visit to France and the Principality of Monaco. Designed to further strengthen economic ties, advance engagement with government stakeholders, investors, businesses, and strategic partners; the visit reflects Bahrain EDB’s continued efforts to promote the Kingdom’s competitive investment environment across international priority markets and foster partnerships that support long-term economic growth.

As part of its programme in France, Bahrain EDB held a series of meetings and discussions with strategic partners and business leaders. This included participation in activities surrounding Tour de France 2026, one of the world’s most prestigious annual cycling events, where the Kingdom’s pavilion provided a valuable platform to connect with a distinguished network of international investors and executives.

In the Principality of Monaco, Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif and the delegation met with H.E. Mrs. Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Mrs. Ludmilla Raconnat Le Goff, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Monaco; as well as key representatives from the Department of Finance and Economy. Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral economic ties, exploring opportunities for greater collaboration, and identifying areas of mutual interest that support sustainable economic growth.

Alongside these activities, Bahrain EDB held working meetings with leading Monegasque companies operating across the tourism, hospitality, and education sectors, additionally participating in a dedicated business event attended by over 20 companies. The discussions highlighted the complementary strengths of Bahrain and Monaco and identified pathways to expand commercial ties and encourage greater investment flows. Most recently, the opening of APM Monaco’s first flagship store in Bahrain marked another positive milestone in the growing commercial relationship between the two markets.

The visit represents another important milestone in the growing relationship between the Kingdom of Bahrain and France, and the Kingdom of Bahrain and Principality of Monaco; reaffirming Bahrain EDB’s commitment to building meaningful partnerships that support investment, innovation, and sustainable economic growth. Through a series of high-level meetings and strategic discussions held throughout the visit, the delegation exchanged perspectives, expanded relationships, and identified new avenues to deepen bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

With 177 years of diplomatic relations, Bahrain and France enjoy a partnership underpinned by trade and investment. French companies have played an important role in the Kingdom’s economy, with leading firms such as BNP Paribas and Vinci Energies maintaining a presence in Bahrain. From major infrastructure and energy projects to financial services, advanced manufacturing, aviation, education, and cultural cooperation, the relationship continues to deepen through sustained high-level engagement and a shared commitment to long-term growth. Most recently, Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, Mumtalakat, partnered with French investment firm TRAIL to invest in the SLAM Fund, the first private equity fund dedicated to the sports, luxury, art, and music sectors. The Kingdom of Bahrain and Principality of Monaco additionally maintain robust diplomatic and economic relations sharing a commitment to diversification, sustainability, and high-value economic sectors, actively exploring new opportunities for collaboration across tourism, hospitality, and financial services.