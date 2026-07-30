Manama, Bahrain: The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) delivered the first of three sessions planned as part of its participation in Youth City 2030, introducing young participants to key concepts in digital banking and financial management.

Led by NBB’s Retail Digital team, the ‘Future Digital Banker’ workshop was designed for participants aged 9 to 14. The interactive session covered the fundamentals of digital banking, financial planning and budget management, while giving attendees the opportunity to test their understanding through practical challenges and real-life financial scenarios.

The workshop helped participants build an early understanding of money management and explore how technology is shaping modern financial services. It forms part of NBB’s platinum sponsorship of Youth City 2030 and the Bank’s broader contribution to initiatives aim to develop the knowledge and capabilities of Bahraini youth across a range of disciplines relevant to their personal and professional development.

Two further NBB sessions and additional initiatives will be announced in due course. Please follow NBB and Youth City 2030 on Instagram for the latest updates and register through the announced channels when applications open.