Muscat, Oman: GCC states achieved advanced global rankings across several key competitiveness indicators. These results reflect the strength of their economic and institutional performance and their leadership in numerous areas of development.

Data released by the GCC Statistical Centre (GCC-Stat), based on the findings of the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2026 issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), indicate that the United Arab Emirates ranked first globally in the International Trade indicator and also topped the Economic Performance factor, underscoring the strength of its trade openness and the competitiveness of its economy.

Qatar ranked second globally in the Labour Market indicator under the Business Efficiency factor, reflecting the efficiency and attractiveness of its labour market. Bahrain ranked third globally in the Price Stability indicator under the Economic Performance factor, highlighting the success of its policies in maintaining economic stability.

Saudi Arabia ranked third globally in the Basic Infrastructure indicator under the infrastructure factor, reflecting the continued development of infrastructure projects and their role in supporting economic growth.

Under the Government Efficiency factor, Kuwait ranked third globally in the Public Finance indicator, reflecting the strength of its fiscal position and the efficient management of public resources.

The Sultanate of Oman ranked sixth globally in the Tax Policy indicator under the Government Efficiency factor. This achievement reflects the competitiveness of its tax environment and its role in enhancing investment attractiveness.

These results highlight the advanced standing of GCC states in international competitiveness indicators and reaffirm the success of the economic policies and structural reforms implemented by GCC countries to strengthen their business environments, achieve sustainable development and enhance their competitiveness globally.