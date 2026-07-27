Manama: The Cabinet has commended the outcomes of the meeting held between His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, affirming that the visit reflected the strength of the longstanding bilateral relationship between the two countries and the shared commitment to continued communication, coordination and consultation on regional developments.

This came as His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on Monday chaired the weekly Cabinet Meeting at Gudaibiya Palace.

The Cabinet welcomed Malaysia’s hosting of the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix from 2–4 October 2026, with the blessings of HM the King and HM Sultan Ibrahim ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia, and based on the longstanding bilateral relationship. The Cabinet expressed its appreciation to Malaysia, Formula 1, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), Sepang International Circuit, and the participating teams for their support.

Marking the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the Cabinet underscored the importance of continuing national efforts to combat trafficking in persons, further strengthening Bahrain’s position as a leader in this field. The Cabinet expressed its appreciation to the Ministry of Interior and all relevant authorities for their distinguished efforts in this regard.

The Cabinet then reviewed several memorandums submitted by the Supreme Council for the Development of Education and Training, ministerial committees, and ministers, approving a report on the performance of the education and vocational sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain during the 2025–2026 academic year, together with a proposed plan to further enhance their performance; the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Quarterly Economic Report for the first quarter of 2026; the Kingdom of Bahrain’s contributions to regional and international organisations; the annual report and audited financial statements of the Future Generations Reserve Fund for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2025; the government’s response to several proposals submitted by the Council of Representatives and the Cabinet also reviewed the performance of government entities across the “Sijilat”, “Tawasul”, and “Benayat” systems during the period from January to June 2026, compared to the same period in 2025.