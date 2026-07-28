Manama: The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) and The BENEFIT Company (BENEFIT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at developing advanced financial solutions.

The MoU was signed by Usman Ahmed, Group Chief Executive Officer of NBB, and Abdulwahed AlJanahi, Chief Executive of BENEFIT. Under the MOU, NBB will leverage its expertise across digital banking solutions, payments, API integration, cloud-enabled architecture, cybersecurity, and real-time processing to support the development and deployment of modern financial technologies. The Bank will also contribute highly skilled resources to deliver solutions aligned with international standards and future market requirements.

“By bringing together advanced banking expertise, secure technology frameworks, and specialised talent, we are supporting infrastructure that can serve evolving market needs while contributing to the Kingdom’s ambition to remain a preferred destination for financial services innovation in the region,” Usman Ahmed, Group Chief Executive Officer of NBB, said.

“Our MoU with NBB opens new areas of potential collaboration aimed at exploring innovative ventures and future opportunities in financial services. By combining BENEFIT’s national payments and financial infrastructure with NBB’s banking expertise and digital capabilities, we can work together to develop solutions that respond to evolving market needs, strengthen collaboration across the financial sector, and support Bahrain’s continued advancement as a future-ready digital economy,” Abdulwahed AlJanahi, Chief Executive of BENEFIT, said.

The MoU builds on Bahrain’s established position as a regional financial services hub operating with a progressive regulatory environment and a banking sector that continues to invest in technology-led transformation. It connects NBB’s digital capabilities with BENEFIT’s expansive infrastructure, creating a platform for industry-led innovation that can support institutions, businesses, and consumers.