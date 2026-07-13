Manama: General Assembly, Bahrain has announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ra’edat Software Company. This step reflects both parties’ commitment to empowering women in tech while supporting innovation, developing digital skills, and strengthening cooperation between educational institutions and the technology sector. This collaboration aims to build a more integrated system to support national talent and keep pace with the demands of the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Raedat is a strategic national platform that seeks to support and empower Bahraini women by enhancing their competitiveness in the labor market, particularly in the technology and digital sectors. The initiative focuses on developing women’s talent, equipping them with the future skills needed for digital transformation. This ensures the preparation of a generation of professionals capable of leading and actively participating in the growth of the knowledge-based digital economy.

The partnership establishes a long-term framework for cooperation focused on developing Bahraini talent, enhancing professional engagement in the technology sector, and providing broader opportunities for applied learning and direct interaction with real-world work environments. Special emphasis is placed on empowering Bahraini women and emerging high-potential talent, broadening horizons for their professional growth and enabling their active participation in the digital economy.

“This agreement represents a significant step in the collaboration between General Assembly and Ra’edat, reflecting our shared vision of building an environment that supports skill development and connects women talent with opportunities for growth and advancement. We believe that providing educational experiences directly linked to the technology sector fosters qualified individuals capable of making a tangible impact across various sectors,” Ahlam Oun, Director of Middle East Academies at General Assembly, said.

“This partnership transcends traditional frameworks of cooperation, encompassing applied learning, community initiatives, knowledge exchange, and the promotion of women’s participation in technical fields. We are proud that women constitute approximately 50% of the graduates from our programs. This remarkable percentage proves that women can achieve any goal they set their minds to and can excel in any field they enter. We look forward to launching more joint initiatives that support Bahraini talent and empower women to keep pace with the demands of the evolving digital economy.”

“We are delighted to enter into this partnership with General Assembly, as it represents a genuine opportunity to enhance cooperation between the technology sector and institutions specializing in skills development. We anticipate expanding the scope of initiatives that support innovation and provide Bahraini talent with greater opportunities for learning and engagement in modern work environments,” Ubaydli Ubaydli, CEO of Raedat, said.

“Through our collaboration with General Assembly students, we have witnessed an exceptional level of creativity and the capacity to deliver practical solutions that meet business needs. We believe that investing in national talent, particularly women and youth, is a cornerstone for building a sustainable and competitive digital economy, which is what we aim to achieve through this partnership.”