Ma’ameer: Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of the British-born brand MG Motors in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the launch of its new summer campaign, running throughout July and August, giving customers a special opportunity to discover a wide range of modern MG vehicles.

The summer campaign continues until August 9, 2026, and aims to highlight the diversity of MG’s lineup and its ability to meet the varying needs of customers, whether they are looking for a practical car for daily use, a sporty and dynamic driving experience, or a spacious family vehicle that combines comfort, technology and modern design. The campaign features some of MG’s most prominent models, reflecting the brand’s spirit of innovation, passion and added value.

On the sedan front, the MG GT stands out with its sporty character, streamlined design, and advanced technologies, offering a driving experience that combines performance, confidence, and comfort, starting from BD6,250. The MG 7 also embodies a more advanced concept of modern luxury through its striking presence, comfortable cabin, and focus on control and smooth driving, making it a suitable choice for customers looking for a car that combines elegance with sporty performance, starting from BD9,950. The MG 8 PHEV also joins the sedan options within the campaign as a plug-in hybrid sedan that brings together high efficiency, comfort, and advanced technologies, starting from BD9,999.

In the compact SUV category, the MG ONE stands out within the summer campaign through a special offer that enables customers to own this modern vehicle for BD145/month with zero down payment. This offer further enhances the appeal of the MG ONE as an ideal choice for those seeking a practical vehicle with bold design, smart tech and exceptional value suited to daily use and modern lifestyles. Meanwhile, the MG HS offers a smooth and responsive driving experience with high levels of comfort, starting from BD7,499. The MG RX9 also reflects the concept of a spacious seven-seater family vehicle through its elegant design and advanced features, making it an ideal choice for daily and family journeys, starting from BD11,499.

“We are pleased to launch MG’s new summer campaign, which comes at an ideal time for customers looking to enhance their driving experience and discover a diverse range of MG vehicles. The campaign offers a special opportunity to explore sedans and SUVs that combine modern design, smart technologies, and the exceptional value for which the MG brand is known,” Rizwan Tariq, General Manager of Zayani Motors, said.

“MG continues to strengthen its presence in the Bahraini market through models that meet the aspirations of different customers, from young drivers and families to those who enjoy dynamic driving and everyday comfort. We invite everyone to visit the Zayani Motors showroom in Ma’ameer to discover the participating models up close and benefit from the offers available during this limited period.”