MANAMA: The General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI), the global umbrella organisation for Islamic financial institutions, is hosting a two-day technical workshop on “Shariah Governance in Islamic Financial Institutions (IFIs),” delivered virtually in English to industry professionals across the globe.

As Islamic financial institutions navigate an increasingly complex and fast-evolving operating landscape, robust Shariah governance has become more critical than ever anchoring transparency, accountability, and institutional resilience across the sector. This workshop reaffirms CIBAFI’s unwavering commitment to capacity building and knowledge sharing, equipping participants with practical insights into Shariah governance frameworks, compliance mechanisms, risk management, and the latest international standards issued by AAOIFI and the IFSB.

The programme delivers an in-depth exploration of key thematic areas, including Shariah governance principles, institutional and regulatory frameworks, internal Shariah review and audit, and Shariah risk management. Through real-world case studies, dynamic interactive discussions, and rich experience-sharing sessions, participants will walk away equipped to strengthen governance frameworks, elevate Shariah compliance practices, and proactively manage Shariah non-compliance risks within their institutions.

Zainab Al Owainaty, Director of Administration and Finance at CIBAFI, emphasised that investing in the professional development of industry talent remains a core pillar of CIBAFI’s strategic direction, noting that CIBAFI’s firm belief that the growth and success of institutions is rooted in the growth and success of their people continues to drive its ongoing investment in capacity building and talent empowerment. She further underscored the pivotal role of robust Shariah governance frameworks in driving sound governance practices, reinforcing stakeholder trust, and fueling the sustainable growth of Islamic financial institutions, reaffirming CIBAFI’s enduring commitment to empowering industry professionals through impactful capacity-building initiatives and knowledge-sharing platforms.

The workshop is being expertly facilitated by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ahcene Lahsasna, Chief Executive Officer of Salihin Shariah Advisory Services Sdn Bhd, Malaysia. Participants are also benefiting from the depth of expertise and real-world perspectives shared by a distinguished lineup of guest speakers, including Mr. Najib Al Aswad, CEO of IFCAB and Shariah Audit Group, and Dr. Younes Soualhi, Senior Researcher and Professor at INCEIF, Malaysia.

This initiative stands as a testament to CIBAFI’s continued leadership in advancing the Islamic financial services industry, empowering institutions and professionals with the knowledge and practical tools needed to strengthen Shariah governance and build lasting institutional resilience.