Manama: stc pay Bahrain, Bahrain’s most innovative and accessible mobile wallet for digital financial transactions, announced the launch of stc pay Business Solutions, a powerful new suite of services designed to revolutionize how businesses manage their finances. This comprehensive platform positions stc pay Business as the ultimate one-stop solution for managing spending, paying employees, facilitating transfers, and accepting payments, all from a single, integrated hub.

Recognizing the evolving needs of modern enterprises, stc pay Business provides an integrated platform that empowers companies to streamline operations, save costs, and maintain greater control over their financial transactions. The solution is built on a foundation of digital convenience, offering seamless digital onboarding, a single agreement process, a unified dashboard for complete oversight, hassle-free collections, and dedicated support.

“stc pay Business Solutions is more than just a payment platform; it’s a strategic partner for growth,” Metin Zavrak, CEO of stc pay Bahrain. “We understand the complexities businesses face, and our goal is to simplify financial operations, enhance efficiency, and unlock new opportunities. By bringing together all essential financial tools under one roof, we empower businesses to focus on what they do best, confident in their financial management. This launch reinforces our commitment to driving digital transformation and supporting Bahrain’s economic ecosystem.”

stc pay Business Solutions offers a robust suite of features to optimize financial management. At its core, the platform streamlines operational efficiency through digital onboarding, a single agreement, and a unified dashboard for comprehensive financial oversight. Businesses can effortlessly manage employee expenditures and empower staff with corporate prepaid cards that offer complete control, real-time reporting, and the added benefit of unlimited cashback, including special rates for government payments and flight bookings. The platform also ensures secure and timely employee compensation through its WPS-compliant payroll system, featuring free salary transfers, multi-CR support, and the flexibility to schedule payments in advance, alongside easy local transfers to stc pay accounts or any bank via Fawri and Fawri+ services.

Further enhancing its offering, stc pay Business Solutions now provides each account with a dedicated IBAN, simplifying bank-to-bank transfers and fund additions. Companies can also manage international transactions efficiently with competitive FX rates and low fees for supplier and partner payments, complemented by free international transfer options. Integrated Fawateer services enable quick and easy payment of bills across hundreds of merchants. These robust features, combined with dedicated 24/7 customer support and free transfers, are designed to significantly reduce operational costs and enhance overall financial control.

With stc pay Business Solutions, stc pay continues to deliver on its promise of innovation, providing tools that are not only advanced but also user-friendly in their design to meet the dynamic needs of Bahrain’s business community. This launch further strengthens stc pay’s position as a leader in digital financial services, committed to helping businesses thrive.