Manama: The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) is inviting customers to increase their Thara’a Prize Account balances before 1st August 2026 for the opportunity to win the August grand prize for a luxury seafront villa at the Al Naseem development in Diyar Al Muharraq.

Every BHD 50 or USD 100 maintained in a Thara’a account qualifies customers for one entry into the August draw. Higher balances provide additional entries, bringing savers closer to securing one of the campaign’s headline rewards.

The villa forms part of the enhanced 2026 Thara’a campaign, which is the second grand prize from the overall prize pool of up to USD 6 million. This year’s edition offers six Al Naseem villas alongside cash prizes in millions of dollars for more winners.

Thara’a also recognises customers who maintain their savings over longer periods. Qualifying balances held for three consecutive months receive double entries, while those maintained for six months earn triple chances, further rewarding consistent financial discipline.

Through its combination of structured savings which lead to exclusive draws, Thara’a enables customers to turn each saving into a potential step towards an exceptional prize. Eligible individuals are encouraged to deposit in Bahraini Dinar or US Dollars before 1st August and maintain their funds in the account to qualify for the upcoming grand prize draw. The more they save, the greater their number of entries and chances of becoming the owner of a premier seafront home.

To learn more about the Thara’a draw schedule and eligibility requirements, please visit nbbonline.com, call 17214433, and deposit through the NBB App, or visit any NBB branch.