FARNBOROUGH AIR SHOW: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has signed a letter of intent with JetZero for Z4 aircraft with preferential delivery positions in the early 2030s, to support their growing network throughout Europe and Asia.

For more than seven decades, Gulf Air has served as a key connector from the Kingdom of Bahrain to a network of destinations across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. As part of its ongoing fleet modernization and network expansion strategy, Gulf Air continues to invest in next-generation aircraft technology to enhance efficiency, sustainability and the passenger experience across its long-haul operations.

JetZero’s Z4 offers airlines a solution for the unserved middle market – 250 passenger capacity at up to 5,000 nautical mile range – combined with best-in-class fuel efficiency with up to 50% lower fuel burn compared to tube & wing airliners in service today on these routes. With wider boarding doors, direct access to six interior cabins and dedicated overhead bin space per seat, the Z4 offers an elevated passenger experience.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air stated: “At Gulf Air, we are always looking for ways to innovate and shape the future of air travel for our passengers and our airline. The Z4 represents a significant step change in aircraft efficiency, combining up to 50% lower fuel burn with a completely new passenger experience. We share JetZero’s vision for a more sustainable and more efficient future for aviation, and we are excited to be among the first airlines to bring this groundbreaking aircraft into service as we continue expanding our network across Europe and Asia.”

“Gulf Air is building for its future as a premium key connector, and we believe the Z4 will help power that future,” said Tom O’Leary, JetZero CEO and co-founder. “The Z4 provides expanded network options for the airline at a reduced cost per seat mile while also offering an elevated passenger experience.”

JetZero just broke ground on its 8 million square foot manufacturing facility in Greensboro, North Carolina. Initial Z4 production will be utilized for testing and certification, with expected entry into service in the early 2030s.