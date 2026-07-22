BFC-Western Union plans to expand international money transfer services in Bahrain

Manama: Bahrain Financing Company (BFC), a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services, plans to expand its international remittance capabilities through a partnership with Western Union, bringing the company’s global money transfer services to customers across Bahrain through BFC’s branch.

The collaboration will broaden the range of remittance solutions available to customers and combines BFC’s established presence in Bahrain with Western Union’s international money transfer capabilities.

Customers will benefit from convenient and secure international transfers, enhanced accessibility, and the ability to send and receive funds across multiple markets worldwide.

The initiative comes as demand for cross-border financial services continues to grow, reflecting the increasingly global nature of personal and business financial transactions. The partnership will further strengthen Bahrain’s remittance ecosystem by providing customers with additional options for international money transfers through regulated and trusted channels.

“At BFC, we continuously seek to enhance the range of services available to our customers and respond to their evolving financial needs. This collaboration with Western Union will enable us to offer customers greater flexibility and reach when transferring funds globally,” Mohammad Bitar, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Financial Services, said.

“We are pleased to collaborate with BFC, a well-established financial services provider in Bahrain. Through this partnership, customers will gain access to Western Union’s global network through a trusted local institution, further expanding e availability of reliable cross-border money transfer services in the Kingdom,” Nicolas Levi, Regional Vice President, Head of Middle East, Pakistan and Afghanistan at Western Union, said.

The partnership supports Al Ansari Financial Services’ ongoing efforts to strengthen its regional platform and broaden access to international financial services across the GCC.

BFC, through a network of 54 branches across the Kingdom, will offer customers convenient access to money transfer, foreign exchange, and payment services.