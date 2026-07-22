Manama: Zain Bahrain, the leading Bahraini provider of innovative technologies and digital lifestyle services, reported a total profit attributable to the shareholders of BD 1.39 million for the three months ended 30 June 2026, representing an increase of 1.4% from BD 1.37 million in Q2 2025.

Zain announced its financial results for the second quarter (Q2 2026) and 1st Half of 2026 (H1 ‘26), with basic and diluted earnings per share remaining stable at 4 fils. Continued regional geopolitical tensions and its related market challenges contributed to a decline in Revenue by 3.9% to BD 19.46 million compared to BD 20.24 million in Q2 2025. EBITDA for Q2 2026 increased by 1.7% to BD 5.81 million from BD 5.71 million in Q2 2025.

Zain Bahrain reported a total profit attributable to the shareholders of BD 2.57 million for H1 ‘twenty-six, representing an increase of 1.2% from BD 2.54 million in H1 ‘twenty-five. Basic and diluted earnings per share remained stable at 7 fils. Revenue declined by 1.9% to BD 40.48 million in H1 ‘twenty-six compared to BD 41.25 million in H1 ‘twenty-five. EBITDA increased by 1.5% to BD 11.26 million from BD 11.09 million in H1 ’25.

At the balance sheet level, Zain Bahrain maintained a strong financial position, with total equity standing at BD 89.93 million as of 30 June 2026, compared to BD 90.75 million as of 31 December 2025. The Company’s asset base amounted to BD 154.41 million as of 30 June 2026, compared to BD 147.79 million as of 31 December 2025.

“During the second quarter of 2026, Zain Bahrain continued to execute its strategic priorities despite the exceptional challenges witnessed across the region. Throughout this period, the company demonstrated strong operational resilience, maintaining the continuity and efficiency of its operations while consistently delivering reliable connectivity and advanced digital experiences, driven by the strength of its infrastructure and the readiness and unwavering commitment of its people. This performance reflects Zain Bahrain’s strong market position and demonstrates its agility and ability to sustain growth while continuing to meet the evolving needs of its customers under all circumstances.

One of the most significant achievements of the quarter was the completion of Zain Bahrain’s acquisition of 100% of Infonas’s share capital, marking a major strategic milestone in the company’s growth journey. The acquisition further strengthens Zain Bahrain’s position as a trusted digital partner to enterprises and international partners, while accelerating the company’s long-term strategy of strategic diversification and sustainable growth across high-value enterprise segments. It also broadens Zain Bahrain’s capabilities and reinforces its presence in Bahrain’s rapidly evolving technology and digital solutions sector,” Commenting on the results, His Excellency Shaikh Ahmed bin Ali Al Khalifa, Chairman of Zain Bahrain, said.

“The company continued to strengthen its customer care and experience capabilities through OneCX, its integrated platform that brings together a comprehensive suite of advanced solutions, including AI-enabled capabilities designed to help enterprises deepen customer engagement, streamline service delivery, and unlock greater operational efficiency. As part of the platform’s expanding capabilities, an enterprise-grade Smart AI-powered agent capable of communicating in the Bahraini dialect was launched, marking an important advancement in intelligent customer engagement. The deployment of these technologies represents a significant step forward in advancing Zain Bahrain’s broader artificial intelligence strategy, which focuses on embedding AI across the company’s operations, network capabilities, and customer services to deliver smarter, faster, and more seamless digital experiences. OneCX is another addition to services provided by Zain Bahrain to its clients strengthening and enriching their customer care services,” Zain Bahrain Chairman said.

Building on its commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s digital transformation, Zain Bahrain also renewed its partnership with the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications to deliver advanced internet services across several Bahrain Post branches and the Small Ships Registration Office portal, further contributing to the development of government services and the advancement of the national digital transformation agenda.

Within the consumer segment, Zain Bahrain continued to place customers at the heart of everything it does by delivering greater value through services and benefits that respond to their evolving digital needs. During the quarter, the company introduced flexible plans that combine digital and entertainment benefits with regional and international roaming benefits. It also launched a dedicated youth service offer featuring unlimited data and exclusive discounts across an extensive network of merchants, designed to match the connected lifestyles of younger customers. Alongside these achievements, Bede Bahrain continued to build on its growth trajectory, broadening its portfolio of digital financing solutions and expanding its customer base. This performance underscores the growing demand for flexible, accessible, and seamless digital financial services.

“Zain Bahrain enters the next phase with confidence, focused on accelerating growth, expanding its operations, and strengthening its position across strategic sectors with significant long-term potential. The company will leverage the acquisition of Infonas and its expertise to broaden and deepen its portfolio of advanced technology and digital solutions for the enterprise market. It will also continue to develop more integrated capabilities and capture the opportunities created by emerging technologies, supporting Bahrain’s national digital transformation priorities and contributing to a more efficient, innovative, and globally competitive economy, in alignment with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 and Zain Group’s 4WARD – Progress with Purpose strategy.”