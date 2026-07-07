Abu Dhabi, UAE: DWS announced the appointment of Nilesh Parmar as Head of Xtrackers Sales Middle East & Africa, as the firm continues to expand its presence in the region and strengthen its Xtrackers ETF platform.

Nilesh will be based in Abu Dhabi and will be responsible for driving Xtrackers sales across the Middle East, focusing on building and deepening relationships. He will work closely with DWS’s global sales and product teams to deliver tailored ETF solutions and support the continued growth of the platform in the region.

“Nilesh’s appointment underscores our long-term commitment to the Middle East & Africa and strengthens our regional presence. His deep knowledge of ETFs and strong experience in building client relationships will be instrumental in delivering solutions aligned with evolving investors needs in the region.” Joe Kiwan, Senior Executive Officer, DWS ADGM Branch and Head of Coverage for the Middle East & Africa, said:.

Nilesh brings more than 20 years of experience across ETFs, asset management and investment banking, with a strong track record in building client relationships, driving distribution and developing new business. He previously spent over five years with DWS’s Xtrackers business, contributing to the growth of the ETF franchise in the UK and Ireland, before joining WisdomTree as Director, ETF Sales for the UK and Ireland, where he helped establish the firm’s presence and deliver strong net new business growth. He has also held roles at the World Gold Council and Deutsche Bank, working with institutional clients across Europe.

Nilesh’s appointment builds on the continued expansion of DWS’s presence in Abu Dhabi following the establishment of its office in ADGM in October 2025. The branch strengthens the firm’s ability to engage more closely with regional clients and partners, while supporting access to global investment capabilities as the Gateway to Europe for investors in a market of increasing strategic importance.