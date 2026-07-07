Manama, Bahrain: stc pay Bahrain, Bahrain’s most innovative and accessible mobile wallet for digital financial transactions, has joined forces with Mastercard to launch Click to Pay as a core card feature, becoming one of the first in the Kingdom to enable this default core card capability on eligible cards.

The new feature allows stc pay cardholders to use their card online with a single click using device-based biometric authentication and passkeys and without the need to manually enter card details. Powered by Mastercard’s global digital payment standards, Click to Pay delivers a seamless and frictionless checkout experience across devices, browsers and a growing network of participating online merchants. The service leverages advanced tokenization technology to replace sensitive card details with secure digital tokens, reducing fraud risk while ensuring a safer payment experience.

This is complemented by device-based biometric authentication and Mastercard Payment Passkeys, which enable secure, password-free login using fingerprints or facial recognition. By removing the need for passwords and one-time passcodes, the solution enhances both speed and security, ensuring sensitive payment data is never shared with third parties and reinforcing a faster, safer and more intuitive checkout experience.

“We are proud to collaborate with Mastercard to bring Click to Pay to Bahrain, reinforcing our commitment to delivering world-class financial experiences. This launch is another step in our mission to drive digital payments innovation by providing our customers with solutions that are not only convenient but also highly secure. By simplifying the online checkout process, we are enhancing the e-commerce landscape and supporting Bahrain’s vision for a seamless and cashless economy,” Metin Zavrak, CEO of stc pay, said.

“At Mastercard, we are harnessing the power of collaboration with innovative fintech players, such as stc pay, to expand and innovate payment options available in the region. Click to Pay enables shoppers to enjoy a faster and smoother checkout journey while protecting their payment details. As part of our global ambition to enable 100% tokenization of e-commerce transactions, we are advancing more secure and seamless digital payment experiences. With this innovative proposition, we are helping fast-track the shift away from cash in Bahrain and build trust in the digital ecosystem,” Saud Swar, country manager, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and other Levant, Mastercard, said.

The introduction of Click to Pay reinforces stc pay’s position as a pioneer in Bahrain’s fintech sector. By integrating cutting-edge technologies that prioritize customer convenience and security, stc pay continues to set new benchmarks for the industry. This initiative aligns with the company’s strategic goal of accelerating the adoption of digital payments and empowering users with innovative tools to manage their finances in an increasingly connected world.