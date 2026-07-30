RIFFA: Experts, ministry officials and private sector representatives as well as economic and executive leaders deliberated upon the preparedness for enhancing the opportunities for women to serve on the board of directors on the companies during a workshop held at the SCW premises in co-operation with the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The participants praised the Supreme Council for Women’s initiatives aimed at enhancing the presence of Bahraini women in decision-making positions. This came during an awareness-raising meeting organized by the Council at its headquarters, in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Bahrain Bourse, the Labor Fund (Tamkeen), and the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance, on the importance of Bahraini women’s participation on the boards of directors of publicly traded companies.

Participants reaffirmed that the awareness and training programs and the partnership between the Council and the public and private sectors have contributed to raising the readiness of qualified women to assume leadership positions, which supports governance and enhances the competitiveness of the national economy. They stressed the importance of continuing these efforts in the coming phase. The Kingdom of Bahrain possesses a leading model for women’s empowerment.

The Chairman of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee in the House of Representatives, MP Ahmed Al-Salloum, pointed out that enhancing women’s participation on company boards of directors represents an investment in national talent. He noted that the Kingdom of Bahrain possesses a leading model for women’s empowerment thanks to the support it receives from the wise leadership and the initiatives of the Supreme Council for Women. He added that the continuation of awareness and training programs contributes to raising the readiness of Bahraini women to assume leadership positions and strengthens the principles of governance and competitiveness in the private sector.

Yousef Salahuddin, First Vice Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, affirmed that enhancing the presence of Bahraini women on company boards of directors is a fundamental pillar for developing the private sector and raising the level of governance and innovation in the business environment. He explained that the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry supports all national initiatives aimed at empowering women economically and believes that Bahraini women have proven their ability to contribute effectively to leading companies and making decisions. He added that continued cooperation between the Supreme Council for Women and the private sector would expand opportunities for women’s participation on boards of directors, positively impacting the competitiveness of Bahraini companies and the sustainability of national economic growth.

Businessman Nabil Ajjour also praised the Supreme Council for Women’s efforts, in collaboration with relevant partners, to enhance the presence of Bahraini women on company boards of directors. He considered the private sector a key partner in achieving these goals, and stated that women’s presence on boards adds real value to the decision-making process through the diversity of experiences and perspectives. He added that Bahraini companies are encouraged to benefit from qualified female talent, which will positively impact institutional performance and sustainable growth. The Bahraini Experience Represents a Pioneering Model in Women’s Empowerment

Narjis Al-Mousawi, Acting CEO of Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Company (BASREC), said that the Bahraini experience represents a pioneering model in women’s empowerment. She noted that women have proven their ability to lead major institutions and achieve outstanding results and accomplishments across various sectors. She explained that the national initiatives led by the Supreme Council for Women have contributed to preparing and qualifying a generation of female leaders capable of competing effectively for board memberships and assuming leadership positions. She emphasized that continuous investment in training, development, and capacity building is a fundamental pillar for ensuring the sustainability of this success and enhancing women’s presence and active contribution to supporting economic growth and sustainable development in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Dr. Luluah Al-Mutlaq affirmed that empowering women on corporate boards is no longer an option, but rather a necessity to strengthen governance, enhance institutional efficiency, and increase their capacity for innovation and sustainability. She noted that Bahrain has made significant strides in this area thanks to initiatives led by the Supreme Council for Women and effective partnerships with government entities and the private sector. She emphasized that the next phase requires continued investment in developing female leaders and expanding opportunities for Bahraini talent to reach decision-making positions, in line with global best practices and to enhance the competitiveness of the national economy.

Hanouf Al-Dosari, Head of Human Resources at Esterad Bank, considered the meeting a reflection of the integrated national efforts between the Supreme Council for Women and its partners to promote women’s participation in decision-making positions. She pointed out that raising awareness of legal requirements, governance, and nomination mechanisms is an important step towards increasing the number of female candidates and winners of board memberships.