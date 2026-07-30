Manama: stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated 2026 “emerge” Summer Internship program. Running under the company’s corporate social responsibility umbrella, stc Jusoor, the initiative is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world corporate experience, equipping 21 young Bahrainis with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

The “emerge” program symbolizes a transformative professional journey, enabling university students to step out of the classroom and emerge as confident, highly skilled professionals. By offering hands-on mentorship, future-oriented opportunities, and practical applications of modern business concepts, the program cultivates a future-ready mindset, adaptability, and personal growth.

“The 2026 ’emerge’ program is a testament to stc Bahrain’s enduring commitment to nurturing and empowering young national talent. We take immense pride in offering impactful, real-world training opportunities that prepare Bahraini youth for the demands of the future job market. As the local technology and telecommunications sectors grow at a rapid pace, we continuously evolve our internship curriculum to align with the shifting demands of industry. We look forward to the fresh perspectives, energy, and innovative ideas this year’s cohort will bring to stc Bahrain,” stc Bahrain Chief Human Resources Officer, Fahad Alowaini, said.

The intensive two-month summer program is structured around a multi-disciplinary curriculum designed to cultivate versatile, well-rounded business leaders. Throughout the training, interns will gain valuable hands-on experience across critical corporate disciplines including corporate social responsibility (CSR), public relations (PR), design thinking, and advanced presentation development. To reinforce these practical skills, the program includes a specialized three-day Project Management Fundamentals course delivered in collaboration with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), alongside a dynamic two-day “iCAMP” workshop conducted by INJAZ Bahrain to accelerate essential leadership, communication, and collaborative problem-solving capabilities.

Over the past 16 years, stc Bahrain has played a vital role in shaping the Kingdom’s future workforce. Since 2010, the company has delivered over 90,000 hours of intensive training and internships. Highlighting its ongoing commitment to community developmen and inclusivity, the 2026 cohort continues its dedicated partnership with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) for the third consecutive year, reserving specialized placement slots for RHF student beneficiaries.

stc Bahrain maintains strategic, long-term partnerships with leading academic institutions, allocating dedicated summer training opportunities in collaboration with the American University of Bahrain (AUBH), the British University of Bahrain (BUB), the Royal University for Women (RUW), the Euro University of Bahrain (EUB), Bahrain Polytechnic, and the University of Bahrain (UOB).

The 2026 ’emerge’ program highlights stc Bahrain’s strategic focus on local human capital development, paving the way for a dynamic, resilient, and forward-thinking Bahraini workforce.