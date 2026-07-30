Manama: stc pay Bahrain, Bahrain’s most innovative and accessible mobile wallet for digital financial transactions, has partnered with PayPal, a global leader in digital payments, to launch seamless cross-border fund transfers, enabling customers to link their PayPal accounts directly to the stc pay app and move funds between both platforms.

This new service allows users to fund their PayPal wallets from their stc pay accounts and withdraw funds from PayPal back into their stc pay wallets, providing greater flexibility to manage international transactions.

Designed for shoppers, freelancers, creators and SMEs the integration simplifies cross-border payments and expands access to global digital commerce for users in Bahrain.

“We are proud to partner with a global pioneer like PayPal to enhance our service portfolio. This integration is a significant step in our mission to provide innovative financial solutions. By connecting our customers to PayPal’s vast global network, we are not only supporting the needs of the digital-first consumer but also reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a dynamic hub for fintech innovation,” Metin Zavrak, CEO of stc pay Bahrain, said.

“At PayPal, we are focused on expanding access to the global digital economy by making cross-border payments simpler and more secure,” Otto Williams, SVP, Regional Head and General Manager, Middle East and Africa, PayPal, said. “Our partnership with stc pay helps connect more consumers and businesses in Bahrain to international commerce, unlocking greater flexibility and opportunity.”

The service allows verified stc pay Bahrain customers to securely link their PayPal accounts and transfer funds between the two platforms. Once linked, users can withdraw their available PayPal balance in USD directly into their stc pay wallet in BHD. The service reflects stc pay’s continued commitment to expanding international payment solutions while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and security.

This partnership addresses the growing demand for convenient ways to manage digital earnings and payments, offering a practical solution for local entrepreneurs, freelancers and creators to receive payments from international clients, as well as for consumers to shop from global e-commerce sites with greater ease.