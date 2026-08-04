MANAMA: Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter on one site, has reported a profit, attributable to its equity holders, of BD64.9 million (US$172.5 million) for the second quarter of 2026, up by 164% Year-over-Year (YoY), versus a profit attributable to its Equity holders of BD24.6 million (US$65.4 million) for the same period in 2025. The Company reported Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share of fils 46 for Q2 2026 versus Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share of fils 17 in Q2 2025. The Total Comprehensive Income for Q2 2026 stood at BD64.5 million (US$171.5 million) versus Total Comprehensive Income for the second quarter of 2025 of BD21.9 million (US$58.1 million) – up by 195% YoY.

For the First Half of 2026, Alba has reported a Profit attributable to its Equity holders of BD140.2 million (US$372.8 million), up by 228% YoY versus a Profit attributable to Equity holders of Alba of BD42.7 million (US$113.5 million) for the same period in 2025. The Company reported Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share of fils 99 for H1 2026 versus Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share of fils 30 for the same period in 2025. Alba’s Total Comprehensive Income for H1 2026 was BD140.6 million (US$374 million), up by 264% YoY, compared to a Total Comprehensive Income of BD38.6 million (US$102.8 million) in H1 2025.

Equity attributable to owners of Alba as of 30 June 2026 stood at BD2,163.5 million (US$5,753.9 million), up by 4%, versus BD2,084.6 million (US$5,544.2 million), as of 31 December 2025. Alba’s Total Assets as of 30 June 2026 were BD2,867.2 million (US$7,625.6 million) versus BD2,623.3 million (US$6,976.8 million) as of 31 December 2025 – up by 9%.

“Alba delivered a resilient financial performance despite a challenging operating environment marked by regional tensions and supply chain disruptions. The Company’s ability to generate EBITDA of US$295 million and profit of US$173 million highlights the strength of its operational discipline, cost management and strategic focus,” Commenting on the Company’s performance for the second quarter of 2026, the Chairman of Alba’s Board of Directors, Khalid Al Rumaihi, said.

“We also continue to progress on the proposed acquisition of Aluminium Dunkerque, having recently announced Bpifrance’s co-investment in the company. Bpifrance’s participation reflects strong local institutional support and further reinforces confidence in Alba’s role as a long-term strategic shareholder.”

The transaction remains subject to remaining regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, and Alba will continue to update the market as appropriate.”

“The actions taken during the quarter were guided by a clear priority: safeguarding our people, assets and long-term operational capability. Through disciplined production curtailments and rigorous management of raw material flows, we maintained operational stability despite unprecedented supply chain challenges. Importantly, the steps taken have preserved the flexibility needed to support a swift recovery as conditions improve,” Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali, added.