Manama:Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of innovative Islamic financial solutions for simplifying money matters in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of a suite of advanced digital banking solutions for its corporate and SME clients. The announcement underscores the Bank’s continued commitment to accelerating digital transformation across core corporate banking services and delivering more seamless banking experiences.

The newly launched solutions include a fully digital Cash Margin Letter of Guarantee service, positioning BisB among the first banks in Bahrain to offer this capability through online banking. Corporate clients can submit Letter of Guarantee cash margin requests digitally, with automated calculation of margin amounts and fees, secure authentication, document uploads feature, and real-time tracking of request status, resulting in greater transparency, enhanced compliance, and a more streamlined process.

The Bank has also automated audit confirmation service. The solution enables corporate clients to submit audit confirmation requests through online banking, with fees deducted automatically and confirmations sent securely and directly to external auditors. The service also features a multi-user review and approval mechanism, strengthening oversight and supporting robust corporate governance.

For its corporate and SME clients, BisB has launched fully automated opening of Special Investment Deposit (Wakala) accounts. The service offers immediate access to profit rates and the ability to select renewal options in line with each client’s requirements, all within a secure digital environment that adheres to regulatory standards.

Completing the digital suite, BisB has introduced new features that simplify international transfers and enhance overall customer experience. Designed to accelerate execution, reduce manual intervention, and improve operational efficiency, the solution offers clients a smoother digital experience alongside competitive rates across a range of currencies.

“This suite of new digital solutions marks another important step in BisB’s journey to enhance the corporate banking experience. By automating several core processes, we continue to empower our Corporate and SME clients to complete their transactions with greater speed and efficiency, while further reinforcing security and transparency,” Yousif Ali Engineer, Acting Chief Corporate and Institutional Banking Officer at BisB, said.

“These initiatives reflect our digital-first focus as we continue to develop innovative banking solutions that respond to the evolving needs of the business sector. Through secure and innovative channels, we are offering clients greater ease, stronger control, and increased flexibility with every banking interaction.”

The new services are now available to BisB’s corporate and SME clients, with plans in place to introduce additional enhancements, including support for new currencies, more advanced treasury management tools, and other integrated solutions that address the growing banking requirements of businesses.