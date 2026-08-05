MANAMA: In a pioneering step for archaeological research, the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) has launched a joint initiative with the Survey and Land Registration Bureau (SLRB) and the Institute of Cultural Property Research at Teikyo University in Japan to explore Bahrain’s underwater cultural heritage.

The initiative aims to employ advanced technologies to locate, document, and study submerged archaeological remains and historic shipwrecks in Bahraini waters, contributing to a deeper understanding of the Kingdom’s history. It also highlights the enduring relationship between the people of Bahrain and the sea, a defining geographical feature that has shaped the Kingdom’s identity and cultural heritage.

“We reaffirm the importance of cooperation with government entities and cultural institutions that share our commitment to heritage preservation. Such partnerships enhance opportunities to uncover Bahrain’s historical legacy while opening new horizons for archaeological research and documentation,” Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, said.

“This collaboration extends beyond archaeological fieldwork. It provides an effective platform for exploring Bahrain’s maritime culture by integrating advanced technology with archaeological research. It represents an important step that reflects our commitment to safeguarding our cultural heritage and advancing archaeological research methods”.

“We are proud to contribute to this national project, which reflects the integration of government efforts to protect and document Bahrain’s maritime heritage using advanced scientific and technical approaches. This collaboration reflects the continued commitment of H.E. Eng. Basem bin Yaqoub Al Hamar, President of the Survey and Land Registration Bureau, to strengthening cooperation among national institutions, making the best use of national expertise and capabilities, preserving Bahrain’s cultural heritage, and reinforcing sovereignty over the Kingdom’s marine spatial information,” Naji Sabt, Director General of Survey at the Survey and Land Registration Bureau, said.

He added that the Bureau’s expertise in hydrographic surveying, geophysical surveys, sonar systems, and high-precision positioning technologies, together with the deployment of its research vessel Survey 2050, equipped with state-of-the-art marine survey systems, will support underwater archaeological investigations. He also expressed the Bureau’s aspiration to expand future cooperation through regular survey programmes, data sharing, and joint training initiatives to strengthen national capacity and ensure the long-term protection and sustainability of newly identified archaeological sites.

Underwater archaeology is a specialised branch of archaeology dedicated to the study of submerged cultural heritage, including historic shipwrecks, submerged ports, and coastal settlements. It employs techniques including scientific diving, hydrographic surveying, and geophysical surveys to locate archaeological sites, conduct excavations, and digitally document them, contributing to their preservation and advancing our understanding of humanity’s long-standing relationship with the sea.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), underwater cultural heritage comprises all traces of human existence of a cultural, historical, or archaeological character that have remained partially or totally submerged for at least 100 years. It represents a rich and diverse record of past civilisations and underscores the importance of safeguarding submerged heritage for future generations.