MANAMA: The Supreme Council for Women (SCW) unveiled the visual identity for Bahrain Women’s Day 2026, which will be celebrated under the theme “Twenty-Five Years at the Heart of the Reform Project”, marking the silver jubilee of the council’s establishment.

The SCW also published guidelines on its website outlining the use of the Bahrain Women’s Day logo and visual identity to ensure their consistent application across media and awareness materials. The visual identity features the silver jubilee emblem, displaying the number 25 encircled by a wreath to mark a quarter century of institutional work, alongside the official theme.

The logo reflects the SCW’s role as one of the key outcomes of the comprehensive reform project and commemorates 25 years of its contribution to advancing Bahraini women’s participation in the Kingdom’s development.

The visual identity also incorporates the “Year of Isa Al Kabeer” identity, launched under the Royal Order of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to commemorate the founder of the modern state, the late Shaikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa, Ruler of Bahrain and its Dependencies, as well as the permanent Bahrain Women’s Day slogan, “Read… Learned… Participated.”