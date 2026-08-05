MANAMA: Amna bint Ahmed Al Rumaihi, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, received Akram Yassin, Chairman of Al Baraka Islamic Bank, in the presence of officials from the ministry and the bank.

The minister underscored the importance of cooperation with banks and financial institutions to provide flexible housing finance solutions that meet citizens’ needs and enhance the quality and efficiency of housing services.

She reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with the private sector to expand housing finance options and support the continued development of the housing sector.

The meeting reviewed ways to enhance cooperation on housing finance programmes and develop banking solutions and facilities that support social housing initiatives and contribute to achieving the ministry’s housing objectives.

Akram Yassin expressed his appreciation for the ongoing cooperation with the ministry and reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting housing finance programmes.