MANAMA: Shaikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Abdulwahab Al Khalifa, Deputy CEO for Cybersecurity Operations at the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), visited Youth City 2030, where he reviewed the city’s training programmes and the cybersecurity initiatives aimed at equipping Bahraini Youth with the skills aimed at preparing Bahraini youth for future challenges.

The Deputy CEO was briefed on the NCSC’s programmes participating in the City, namely (Cyber Youth) and (Start Your Career in Cybersecurity). The two programmes feature training workshops and interactive activities designed to raise awareness of cybersecurity concepts and digital risks, develop participants’ technical and practical skills, and introduce them to career pathways, specialisations, professional certifications, and the skills required in the cybersecurity sector.

Shaikh Abdulla bin Mohammed commended the city, describing it as a leading national initiative that empowers young people by investing in their capabilities through specialised programmes and innovative initiatives aligned with future demands and labour market needs.

The Deputy CEO added that the National Cyber Security Centre’s participation in Youth City 2030 reflects its commitment to supporting national initiatives that empower young people through specialised training programmes. He noted that these programmes enhance awareness of cyber risks, develop cybersecurity skills and knowledge, and contribute to preparing qualified national talent capable of strengthening the Kingdom’s Cybersecurity ecosystem.