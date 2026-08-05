Manama: The completion rate of the first phase, reaching 92%, and the residential tower, reaching 84%, reflect the significant progress made by the work teams and the commitment of all partners to executing the project according to the approved plans and the highest standards of quality and safety.

This was revealed during Engineer Wael bin Nasser Al Mubarak, Minister of Municipalities and Agriculture, who conducted a field visit to the Bahrain Marina project on the eastern waterfront of Manama, the capital. During the visit, he reviewed the latest developments in the construction work and the progress achieved in the various components of the project.

His Excellency was accompanied by Engineer Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Undersecretary for Municipalities Affairs; Engineer Saleh Taher Tarada, Chairman of the Capital Governorate Council; Engineer Alia Yousef Yahya, Director General of the Capital Governorate Council; and several other ministry officials.

His Excellency the Minister and his accompanying delegation were received by Rashid Mohammed Al-Maraj, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Organization for Social Insurance; Shaikh Duaij bin Salman bin Duaij Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Asset Management Company; Riyad Yousef Sater, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bahrain Marina Development Company; Mr. Gagan Suri, the company’s CEO; and several members of the executive management and the project team.

The visit included a site tour of the project, during which progress on the first phase, which has reached 92% completion, was reviewed, along with the residential tower, which has reached 84% completion.

The delegation also reviewed the progress of work at the marina, the yacht and boat harbor, and the Marina Walk area, as well as the remaining phases of implementation, plans for completion, and operational readiness of the various project facilities.

Riyad Yousef Sater, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bahrain Marina Development Company, welcomed His Excellency the Minister of Municipalities and Agriculture, praising the ongoing cooperation the company receives from the Ministry and other relevant government entities.

“We are honored by the visit of His Excellency Engineer Wael bin Nasser Al Mubarak to the Bahrain Marina project and his review of the significant progress achieved across its various components. This visit reflects the attention given by government entities to high-quality investment and development projects, and their role in strengthening effective partnerships with the private sector,” Riyadh Sater said.

“The ongoing cooperation with the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture and other relevant authorities has contributed to supporting the project’s progress and facilitating its implementation, reflecting the stimulating investment environment that the Kingdom of Bahrain enjoys. We are committed to completing the project according to the highest quality standards, so that it will constitute a qualitative urban, economic, and tourism addition to the capital, Manama, and the Kingdom.”

Gagan Suri, CEO of Bahrain Marina Development Company, reaffirmed that the project has entered an advanced stage of implementation, with most of the construction work nearing completion and the gradual transition to operational readiness.

“Our focus during this phase is on completing the finishing touches, facilities, infrastructure, and operational systems, and ensuring the readiness of all project components to provide comprehensive and distinctive experience for residents and visitors.”

The Bahrain Marina project is one of the most prominent integrated waterfront developments in the Kingdom of Bahrain, combining residential, commercial, marine, and recreational facilities in a single destination on the eastern waterfront of the capital, Manama.

The project is expected to enhance the capital’s appeal as a destination for living, investment, tourism, and entertainment, in addition to supporting the growth of the real estate and tourism sectors and providing new and integrated experiences for residents and visitors.